Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expands By 8.9%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.08.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $244.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,199,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $288,506.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $29,292,389 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.