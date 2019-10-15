Short Interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Declines By 8.1%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 30th total of 375,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Peter R. Sachse purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $151,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $225,487.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRN opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.54. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.83 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.