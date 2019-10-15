Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Rises By 12.6%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CINF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $116.08. The company had a trading volume of 338,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,058. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $222,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

