Short Interest in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Grows By 18.2%

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 30th total of 10,060,000 shares. Approximately 26.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

In related news, Director James A. Star acquired 41,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $994,012.74. Also, Director Sharon Mccollam acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,118. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

