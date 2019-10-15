Short Interest in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Grows By 14.1%

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Centerstate Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

CSFL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. 426,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Centerstate Bank has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $196.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Oakley bought 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,332.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 196,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,223 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 86,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,158 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

