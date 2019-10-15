Short Interest in Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Declines By 11.1%

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the August 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,655,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 71.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 969,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 404,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 276,302 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 25.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $820,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

CASA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,482. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Casa Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

