Short Interest in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Expands By 15.9%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,790,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 30th total of 19,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,149. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $62.52.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.