Short Interest in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Increases By 11.4%

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 453,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 73,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,559,042.84. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,903,392 shares of company stock worth $90,233,726. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 546,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,163. Cardlytics has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $844.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

