Short Interest in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Rises By 13.5%

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE WAAS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,623. The company has a market capitalization of $591.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.05. AquaVenture has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.59 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 1,776.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAAS. ValuEngine raised shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AquaVenture in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.