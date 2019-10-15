Short Interest in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Declines By 11.3%

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 904,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. ValuEngine lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,663,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,540,585.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $1,600,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,498,261 shares in the company, valued at $48,730,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,400 shares of company stock worth $6,285,737. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ameresco by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 66,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,482. The company has a market cap of $683.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.