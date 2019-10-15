Short Interest in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Grows By 7.1%

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 30th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. 68,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,291. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,780 shares of company stock worth $835,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in AFLAC by 7.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 32.2% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 32,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 581,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 9.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

