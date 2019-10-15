Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.40 ($56.28).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €37.35 ($43.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a twelve month high of €49.60 ($57.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.