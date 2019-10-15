Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €48.40 ($56.28).

ETR SAE opened at €37.35 ($43.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a twelve month high of €49.60 ($57.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

