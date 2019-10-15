Shivom Trading 40.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and DDEX. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. Shivom has a market cap of $255,848.00 and $12.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, DDEX, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

