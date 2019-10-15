Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of SHEN traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,102. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,920,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 869,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after buying an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,694,000 after buying an additional 139,511 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 134,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

