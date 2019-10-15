SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,500 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 30th total of 932,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $99.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.02. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens upgraded SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

