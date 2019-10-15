Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Sets New 12-Month High at $954.50

Shares of Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 954.50 ($12.47) and last traded at GBX 947 ($12.37), with a volume of 623022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915.50 ($11.96).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective (up previously from GBX 815 ($10.65)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 864.33 ($11.29).

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 872.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 840.78.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($21,168.17).

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

