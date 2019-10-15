SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Stock Price Up 8.1%

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.15, approximately 1,768 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEVERN TRENT PL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

