Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,519 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $5,947,000.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert bought 38,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $1,516,704.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

