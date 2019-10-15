Sentinel Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $187,083.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, Upbit and DDEX. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $187,083.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy, Upbit, BitForex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

