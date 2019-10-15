Semux Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. Semux has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $9,520.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00001091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003983 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001027 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000207 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,985,046 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.