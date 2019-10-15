Security National Bank Takes Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 97,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $8,211,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,506.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,141,696 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $84.80. 2,084,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,111. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities set a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

