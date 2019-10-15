Security National Bank Purchases 720 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Security National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.22.

NYSE UNH traded up $18.00 on Tuesday, hitting $238.59. 12,854,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.54 and a 200-day moving average of $239.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total transaction of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,874,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

