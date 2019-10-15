Security National Bank Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.1% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 549.7% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $197.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

UNP traded up $3.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.14. 3,290,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,692. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

