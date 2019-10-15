Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.75.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.67. 103,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $736.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.87. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.44.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$793.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 22,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$121,053.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,058 shares in the company, valued at C$1,436,077.84. Also, Director Rene Amirault acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78. Insiders sold a total of 1,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,102 in the last three months.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

