SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.75. 85,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,992. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $64.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2612 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

