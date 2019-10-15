SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,949 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,569 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,656. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. On average, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 177,777 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.