SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,924 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,795,000 after acquiring an additional 658,822 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657,624 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $151.97. 2,152,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,939. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.91.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

