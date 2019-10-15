SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,162 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,391,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.52. 22,390,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,151,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average is $186.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

