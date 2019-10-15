Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

