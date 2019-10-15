SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Brokerages

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.99. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 11,653.81% and a negative return on equity of 141.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 766,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

