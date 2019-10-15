Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,492. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2657 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.