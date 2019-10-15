Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Boosted by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 410.0% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 855.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. 445,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

