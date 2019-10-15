Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 10.3% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,167,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,866 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,142,000 after purchasing an additional 314,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,198,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,706 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.70. 555,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

