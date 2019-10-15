Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. 779,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,464. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.