Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 259.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

