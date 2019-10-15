Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) is McAdam LLC’s 8th Largest Position

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,361 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.9% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $14,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,959. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

