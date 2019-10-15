Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 30th total of 788,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Scholastic by 764.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6,457.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

NASDAQ SCHL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.17. 79,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,705. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Scholastic’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

