Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stake Boosted by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2,985.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 400,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 387,714 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $20,990,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. 537,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,468,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

