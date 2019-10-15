SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SBA Communications to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $240.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.20. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $146.13 and a 1 year high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

In related news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $5,396,436.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total value of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 17.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SBA Communications by 22.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 65.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.