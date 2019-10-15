Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Saul Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 68.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Saul Centers to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Shares of BFS opened at $54.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 3,993 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

