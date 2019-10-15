Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sappi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Sappi stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 24,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157. Sappi has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sappi will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and graphic/printing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer products.

