Santori & Peters Inc. Purchases New Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 2,280,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. BidaskClub cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

