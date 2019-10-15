Sanofi’s (SNY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.