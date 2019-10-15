Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on SASR. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

