SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

