SaluS Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.51 or 0.00115880 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 11% lower against the dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $2,560.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00036167 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00091970 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,191.16 or 1.00016993 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002365 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.