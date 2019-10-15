Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

SBH stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 151.31%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at $856,924.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Miller bought 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $494,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $718,425 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth $2,646,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 10.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 118.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 125,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

