salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 4.5% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36,379.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after buying an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $443,415,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.20. 246,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $113.60 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,512 shares of company stock valued at $41,050,203. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

