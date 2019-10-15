salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,397.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,512 shares of company stock worth $41,050,203. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.67. 2,324,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,697. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average of $153.97. The firm has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stephens set a $184.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

