salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,828,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,304. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $97,377.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,249.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,512 shares of company stock worth $41,050,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point set a $193.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

